In one of the villages of Kharkiv region, a robot destroyed 40 Russian mines

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117451 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119932 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195452 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152006 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151997 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142572 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196830 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112386 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185706 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105060 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 84119 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 60194 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 38172 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 67421 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 44266 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195455 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196833 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185709 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212553 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200741 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 624 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149125 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148424 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152553 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143510 views
In one of the villages of Kharkiv region, a robot destroyed 40 Russian mines

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19980 views

Police explosives experts from Kyiv used a robot to defuse 40 POM-2 anti-personnel mines in a village in Kharkiv region. Several sections of railroad tracks were also cleared of mines.

Kyiv bomb squad destroyed 40 enemy anti-personnel mines in one of the villages of Kharkiv region with the help of a robot. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

It is noted that under constant enemy shelling, police explosive experts continue to work on demining the de-occupied territories in the Kharkiv region. The other day, in one of the villages that was under the temporary occupation of the Russian Federation, they found a densely mined area with anti-personnel mines.

Ukraine has developed a remote complex for demining Ratel Deminer28.03.24, 19:39 • 26608 views

According to Andriy Prymachok, deputy head of the Kyiv Police Explosive Ordnance Department, to neutralize the enemy's "iron," law enforcement officers used a special robot that helped to remotely transport and destroy the deadly ammunition

At the site of the former Russian army deployment, we found an area of terrain that had been mined with POM-2 fragmentation mines. These mines cause damage by shrapnel, into which the body is crushed after the explosive charge is detonated at the moment when a person touches one of the target sensors. In compliance with all safety measures, together with our colleagues from Lutsk, we used a robot to clear this area of more than 40 mines

- Prymachok said.

In addition, according to him, there is a railroad near this place, which was also mined by the Russian military.

Together, we have cleared several sections of the railroad track and are currently checking other areas for explosive devices

- Prymachok said.

It transports cargo, clears mines and goes on reconnaissance: Fedorov about the SIRKO-S1 robot29.08.24, 18:44 • 25065 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies

Contact us about advertising