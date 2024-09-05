In one of the villages of Kharkiv region, a robot destroyed 40 Russian mines

Kyiv bomb squad destroyed 40 enemy anti-personnel mines in one of the villages of Kharkiv region with the help of a robot. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

It is noted that under constant enemy shelling, police explosive experts continue to work on demining the de-occupied territories in the Kharkiv region. The other day, in one of the villages that was under the temporary occupation of the Russian Federation, they found a densely mined area with anti-personnel mines.

According to Andriy Prymachok, deputy head of the Kyiv Police Explosive Ordnance Department, to neutralize the enemy's "iron," law enforcement officers used a special robot that helped to remotely transport and destroy the deadly ammunition

At the site of the former Russian army deployment, we found an area of terrain that had been mined with POM-2 fragmentation mines. These mines cause damage by shrapnel, into which the body is crushed after the explosive charge is detonated at the moment when a person touches one of the target sensors. In compliance with all safety measures, together with our colleagues from Lutsk, we used a robot to clear this area of more than 40 mines - Prymachok said.

In addition, according to him, there is a railroad near this place, which was also mined by the Russian military.

Together, we have cleared several sections of the railroad track and are currently checking other areas for explosive devices - Prymachok said.

