Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122926 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126481 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207019 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158021 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155450 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144006 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202826 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112541 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191032 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105164 views

It transports cargo, clears mines and goes on reconnaissance: Fedorov about the SIRKO-S1 robot

It transports cargo, clears mines and goes on reconnaissance: Fedorov about the SIRKO-S1 robot

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25066 views

Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov spoke about the SIRKO-S1 ground robotic system used at the front. The developer shared the robot's key features and plans for its modular improvement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov spoke about the SIRKO-S1 robot, which helps at the front. Its developer voiced the key characteristics of the robot and how they plan to improve it, UNN reports.

"Another development from Brave1 members that helps at the front is the SIRKO-S1 ground robotic system. A fighter can learn to operate it in a day. The robot is easy to use and multifunctional: it delivers ammunition, clears mines and conducts reconnaissance," wrote Fedorov.

In the new issue of Warchangers, the developer told us what will happen next and about the key features of SIRKO-S1.

"The key characteristic is that it is neither big nor small. It's medium-sized (height 1 200 mm, weight 72 kg, load capacity  200 cu - ed.) and has a very powerful motor...," the developer said.

He also explained how they plan to improve SIRKO-S1.

"We are planning to go the way of modular solutions, that is, everything related to solutions that are integrated into the existing SIRKO-S1 platform. That is, a demining module, a mine-clearing module, and many other modules that we develop and integrate into SIRKO-S1," the developer said.

AddendumAddendum

Fedorov reportedthat the Ukrainian military is actively using a domestic development - the universal robot Vepr, which enhances the capabilities of the Armed Forces and saves the lives of soldiers. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies

