It transports cargo, clears mines and goes on reconnaissance: Fedorov about the SIRKO-S1 robot

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov spoke about the SIRKO-S1 robot, which helps at the front. Its developer voiced the key characteristics of the robot and how they plan to improve it, UNN reports.

"Another development from Brave1 members that helps at the front is the SIRKO-S1 ground robotic system. A fighter can learn to operate it in a day. The robot is easy to use and multifunctional: it delivers ammunition, clears mines and conducts reconnaissance," wrote Fedorov.

In the new issue of Warchangers, the developer told us what will happen next and about the key features of SIRKO-S1.

"The key characteristic is that it is neither big nor small. It's medium-sized (height 1 200 mm, weight 72 kg, load capacity 200 cu - ed.) and has a very powerful motor...," the developer said.

He also explained how they plan to improve SIRKO-S1.

"We are planning to go the way of modular solutions, that is, everything related to solutions that are integrated into the existing SIRKO-S1 platform. That is, a demining module, a mine-clearing module, and many other modules that we develop and integrate into SIRKO-S1," the developer said.

Fedorov reportedthat the Ukrainian military is actively using a domestic development - the universal robot Vepr, which enhances the capabilities of the Armed Forces and saves the lives of soldiers.