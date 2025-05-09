In Odessa, a man shot at his wife's apartment out of jealousy

In one of the districts of Odesa, a man fired at the window of an apartment where his wife moved after a quarrel. According to the Odesa region police, the shooter faces up to seven years in prison, and a preventive measure has already been chosen for him, reports UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in the afternoon in the Khadzhibeyskyi district of Odesa. Hearing shots in the yard on Mykhailivska Street, passers-by called law enforcement officers.

During the inspection of the scene, police found bullet holes in the window of a local resident's apartment, and the shooter was found near the house.

Law enforcement officers established that the man had a quarrel with his wife on the grounds of jealousy, and the woman moved to her mother. A few days later, he went to his wife's new place of residence in a drunken state with a weapon and fired several shots at the window of the apartment. Fortunately, there were no residents at home, and no one was injured.

Investigators seized a rifle similar to a hunting rifle, ammunition for it, and a pistol similar to a starter pistol from the man, which were sent for examination. The offender was detained in accordance with the procedural order.

"With sufficient evidence, we informed the suspect of suspicion of gross violation of public order on the grounds of obvious disrespect for society, accompanied by particular audacity and exceptional cynicism, committed with the use of firearms. This crime is qualified under Part 4 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and is punishable by imprisonment for up to seven years. The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of house arrest at night. The investigation is ongoing under the procedural guidance of the Malynovskyi District Prosecutor's Office of the city of Odesa. During the further investigation, we will establish the origin and legality of the man's possession of weapons," said investigator Vitaliy Orlov.

