In Odessa, a man shot at his wife's apartment out of jealousy

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 7524 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 14840 views

11:44 AM • 14840 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 23991 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 16653 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 48198 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 41529 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 36439 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 45930 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 69163 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 99148 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Popular news

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 38873 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 26578 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 16862 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 33926 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 16360 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 23991 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 16812 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 48198 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 127072 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 147406 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 17206 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 26906 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 141183 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 154209 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 89377 views
In Odessa, a man shot at his wife's apartment out of jealousy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1284 views

In Odessa, a man, out of jealousy, shot at the window of the apartment where his wife lived. He faces up to 7 years of imprisonment for hooliganism with the use of weapons.

In Odessa, a man shot at his wife's apartment out of jealousy

In one of the districts of Odesa, a man fired at the window of an apartment where his wife moved after a quarrel. According to the Odesa region police, the shooter faces up to seven years in prison, and a preventive measure has already been chosen for him, reports UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in the afternoon in the Khadzhibeyskyi district of Odesa. Hearing shots in the yard on Mykhailivska Street, passers-by called law enforcement officers.

During the inspection of the scene, police found bullet holes in the window of a local resident's apartment, and the shooter was found near the house.

Law enforcement officers established that the man had a quarrel with his wife on the grounds of jealousy, and the woman moved to her mother. A few days later, he went to his wife's new place of residence in a drunken state with a weapon and fired several shots at the window of the apartment. Fortunately, there were no residents at home, and no one was injured.

Investigators seized a rifle similar to a hunting rifle, ammunition for it, and a pistol similar to a starter pistol from the man, which were sent for examination. The offender was detained in accordance with the procedural order.

"With sufficient evidence, we informed the suspect of suspicion of gross violation of public order on the grounds of obvious disrespect for society, accompanied by particular audacity and exceptional cynicism, committed with the use of firearms. This crime is qualified under Part 4 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and is punishable by imprisonment for up to seven years. The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of house arrest at night. The investigation is ongoing under the procedural guidance of the Malynovskyi District Prosecutor's Office of the city of Odesa. During the further investigation, we will establish the origin and legality of the man's possession of weapons," said investigator Vitaliy Orlov.

Shooting near Kyiv: special forces detained a man for shooting a soldier and his mother-in-law 08.05.25, 17:49 • 5612 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Odesa
