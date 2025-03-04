In Odesa, two kindergartens were damaged due to a drone attack by the Russian Federation: photos of the aftermath
As a result of a drone attack in Odesa, two private kindergartens and residential buildings were damaged, and two people are in the hospital. Due to infrastructure damage, three boiler houses were temporarily shut down, but heating supply has already been restored.
As a result of a drone attack by Russia on Odesa on the evening of March 3, two kindergartens were damaged. This was reported by the city's mayor, Hennadiy Trukhanov, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.
Residential buildings have been damaged, two private kindergartens
Gennady Trukhanov also added that 2 injured individuals are in hospitals, receiving medical assistance.
Due to damage to the energy infrastructure, the operation of three boiler houses was halted. They have now been re-supplied, so heat supply to the buildings has been restored
According to the mayor of Odesa, municipal services are currently working at the scene.
In the morning, operational headquarters will be set up where residents of the affected buildings can file applications for compensation.
Reminder
As a result of the Russian drone attack on Odesa on March 3, four people were injured, three of them with shrapnel wounds. Due to the shelling, three district heating plants ceased operations, and residential buildings and a business center were damaged.
