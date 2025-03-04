A Russian drone attacked a children's clinic in Sumy: the city is partially without electricity.
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 4, a Russian drone damaged a children's medical facility in Sumy. Due to the attack, two hospitals are operating on generators, and some areas of the city are left without electricity.
On the night of March 4, the Russians attacked the civilian infrastructure of the city of Sumy. This was reported by UNN citing the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
It is noted that as a result of the drone strike, the premises of a children's medical facility were damaged.
Emergency services are working on localizing and extinguishing the fire. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties. The consequences are being clarified.
In turn, the acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar reported that due to the nighttime attack of Russian drones, there is a partial power outage in the city.
"Another arrival of a 'Shahed' in one of the clinics in our city. There is also a problem with electricity supply, two hospitals are operating on generators. There is also no electricity in some areas of our city," reported Kobzar.
As a result of the Russian drone attack on Odesa on March 3, four people were injured, three of them with shrapnel wounds. Due to the shelling, three district heating plants ceased operations, and residential buildings and a business center were damaged.
