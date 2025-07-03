$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
10:48 AM • 3296 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 13928 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM • 41589 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 30345 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 36987 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 32158 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
06:19 AM • 26382 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 49298 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 164298 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 93748 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
Exclusives
In Odesa, two people died and three were injured as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

A Russian ballistic missile strike was recorded in Odesa, causing the death of two people. Three more people were injured as a result of the attack.

In Odesa, two people died and three were injured as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike - OMA

In Odesa, two people were killed and three were injured as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike. All necessary assistance is being provided to them, said Odesa Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Kiper on the telethon, writes UNN.

The port infrastructure was hit by a cluster ballistic missile, which is prohibited. Unfortunately, two people died, three were injured. All necessary assistance is being provided to them on the spot. This is a truck driver. Information on others will be available later.

- Kiper emphasized.

Reminder

An explosion occurred in Odesa, reported Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov. This happened after the night drone attack on July 3, which damaged a high-rise building and resulted in casualties.

On the night of July 3, Odesa suffered a drone attack, which led to significant damage to a residential high-rise building.

Rescuers freed 10 people, including two children, who were trapped on the upper floors of the building damaged by Russian shelling. 50 residents were evacuated, four were injured, and three were hospitalized.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Odesa
