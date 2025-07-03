In Odesa, two people died and three were injured as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike - OMA

In Odesa, two people were killed and three were injured as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike. All necessary assistance is being provided to them, said Odesa Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Kiper on the telethon, writes UNN.

The port infrastructure was hit by a cluster ballistic missile, which is prohibited. Unfortunately, two people died, three were injured. All necessary assistance is being provided to them on the spot. This is a truck driver. Information on others will be available later. - Kiper emphasized.

Reminder

An explosion occurred in Odesa, reported Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov. This happened after the night drone attack on July 3, which damaged a high-rise building and resulted in casualties.

On the night of July 3, Odesa suffered a drone attack, which led to significant damage to a residential high-rise building.

Rescuers freed 10 people, including two children, who were trapped on the upper floors of the building damaged by Russian shelling. 50 residents were evacuated, four were injured, and three were hospitalized.