In Odesa region, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant whose body was found in a cesspit, UNN reports, citing the Odesa region police.

Details

Law enforcement officers said that a 38-year-old woman was taken from her home to hospital with bleeding. She explained that she had suffered a miscarriage in an outdoor toilet.

While verifying the information, law enforcement officers went to the woman’s place of residence and, during an inspection of the property, found the body of an infant in the cesspit, estimated to be at 8–9 months of intrauterine development.

Body of a baby found in landfill in Kremenchuk

Investigators entered information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Article 117 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (the intentional killing of a newborn child by the mother). As part of the proceedings, the child’s body was sent for a forensic medical examination to establish the cause of death. The pretrial investigation is ongoing. Procedural supervision in the case is being carried out by the Berezivka District Prosecutor’s Office.

Infant's body found in a wardrobe in Izmail – prosecutor's office announces criminal proceedings

For the record: pursuant to Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of committing a crime until their guilt has been proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.