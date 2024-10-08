In Odesa region, SBI exposes another TCC employee who made money on tax evaders

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 31081 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 98375 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161271 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134730 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141362 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138206 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179426 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111976 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170491 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139495 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139184 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 84711 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107113 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109250 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161272 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179426 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170491 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197911 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186954 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139184 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139495 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145516 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136999 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153976 views
In Odesa region, SBI exposes another TCC employee who made money on tax evaders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11542 views

Law enforcers exposed an employee of the Malynovskyi RTC in Odesa who helped avoid mobilization for bribes. He entered false data into the Oberig database, allowing men to travel abroad.

Law enforcers exposed an employee of the Malynovskyi RTC and Odesa joint venture who organized money-making on men who wanted to avoid mobilization. This was stated by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

As investigators found out, the scheme had been operating since March 2023. An employee of one of the departments of the TCC unauthorizedly corrected the data of persons liable for military service in the Oberih electronic database for 4-7 thousand US dollars.

He entered false information about the men's unfitness for service, which allowed them to travel abroad. Currently, the SBI is identifying all those who managed to take advantage of the scheme.

An employee of the RTCK and JV was served a notice of suspicion of unauthorized interference in the work of information and communication systems (Part 5 of Article 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison

- law enforcement officers summarized. 

Recall

The SBI has brought a case against the former head of the Odesa TCC for forgery and evasion from service. He faces up to 10 years in prison for going on vacation abroad during the war.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

