In Odesa region, SBI exposes another TCC employee who made money on tax evaders

Law enforcers exposed an employee of the Malynovskyi RTC and Odesa joint venture who organized money-making on men who wanted to avoid mobilization. This was stated by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

As investigators found out, the scheme had been operating since March 2023. An employee of one of the departments of the TCC unauthorizedly corrected the data of persons liable for military service in the Oberih electronic database for 4-7 thousand US dollars.

He entered false information about the men's unfitness for service, which allowed them to travel abroad. Currently, the SBI is identifying all those who managed to take advantage of the scheme.

An employee of the RTCK and JV was served a notice of suspicion of unauthorized interference in the work of information and communication systems (Part 5 of Article 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison - law enforcement officers summarized.

Recall

The SBI has brought a case against the former head of the Odesa TCC for forgery and evasion from service. He faces up to 10 years in prison for going on vacation abroad during the war.