In Odesa region due to Russian attack two people injured, energy facility damaged, over 10,000 residents without electricity: consequences were shown
Kyiv
Russian drones attacked civilian and energy infrastructure in the Odesa region. As a result of the attack, two people were injured, a private house was destroyed, and an administrative building was damaged.
Russian troops attacked civilian and energy infrastructure in the Odesa region at night with drones; there is damage to an energy facility, and two people were injured, reported Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa RMA, on Telegram, writes UNN.
At night, the enemy again launched a massive attack on the Odesa region with strike drones. The civilian and energy infrastructure of the South was under fire. As a result of the attack, two people were injured, one of whom was hospitalized.
According to him, a private two-story house was destroyed and the windows of an administrative building were damaged.
There is also damage to an energy facility. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences,
According to the Odesa regional prosecutor's office, which showed the consequences of the attack by the Russian Federation, private and multi-story buildings, a car service facility, and at least 15 vehicles were damaged.
"Due to the enemy's attack, more than ten thousand local residents were left without electricity," the prosecutor's office reported.