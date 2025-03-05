The enemy attacked energy facilities in one region at night with drones, the weather contributes to a decrease in consumption - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
At night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in one of the regions with drones, there are damages and consumers without power. Due to weather conditions, electricity consumption is decreasing, it is recommended to use high-power electrical appliances from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
At night, the enemy carried out another drone attack on energy facilities in one of the regions. Electricity consumption in Ukraine is decreasing today due to the influence of weather factors, but the use of powerful electrical appliances should be postponed to daytime – from 10:00 to 15:00, reported the National Energy Company "Ukrenergo" on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Consequences of shelling
"At night, the enemy carried out another massive drone attack on energy facilities in one of the regions. Equipment was damaged, resulting in consumers being without power in the morning. Repair crews from the regional energy company are conducting emergency recovery work and are doing everything possible to quickly eliminate the consequences of the damage and restore power to all subscribers," the message states.
Consumption
"Electricity consumption is decreasing. (...) The reason for such significant changes is the increase in air temperature, as well as the establishment of sunny weather in most regions of Ukraine, which ensures the effective operation of household solar power plants," they noted at Ukrenergo.
As noted, today at 9:30 the consumption level was 9% lower than at the same time the previous day. And yesterday, March 4, the daily maximum consumption was in the morning - 4.5% lower than the maximum of the previous day.
Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after the Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery work at energy facilities is ongoing.
"In conditions of effective operation of solar power plants, it is advisable to use powerful electrical appliances during the daytime – from 10:00 to 15:00," they emphasized at Ukrenergo.
And they noted that the situation in the energy system may change.
The Russian Federation attacked the critical infrastructure of Odesa: part of the city is without electricity, water, and heating04.03.25, 23:18 • 14641 view