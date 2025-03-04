The Russian Federation attacked the critical infrastructure of Odesa: part of the city is without electricity, water, and heating
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of enemy strikes on the critical infrastructure of Odesa, part of the city has been left without electricity, water, and heating. Emergency crews are working to restore the supply of resources.
Hostile forces struck Odesa, resulting in part of the city being left without electricity. This was reported by the mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
As a result of a new strike by terrorists on the critical infrastructure of Odesa, part of the city has once again found itself without electricity, water, and heating.
Emergency crews and utility services are working at the scene of the incident, trying to restore the supply of resources as quickly as possible.
Recall
It was previously reported that more than 20 hostile drones attacked the Odesa region.
Massive drone attack on Odesa region: what is happening in the area04.03.25, 22:17 • 77023 views