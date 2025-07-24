In Odesa region, a vessel exploded during scheduled works, killing three people

In the Odesa region, a dredge vessel belonging to the "Delta-Lotsman" branch of the state enterprise AMPU exploded during scheduled works, killing three people. This was reported by the Administration of Seaports of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The emergency occurred during scheduled works at the Bystre estuary on the evening of July 23.

There were 11 crew members on board. As a result of the explosion, three AMPU employees died. Other crew members sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

Relevant services are working at the scene, and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated. According to AMPU, the families of the deceased and injured will receive the necessary support.

Due to the incident, the Bystre estuary marine approach channel has been temporarily closed to navigation. The passage of vessels to and from the ports of the Danube region is currently carried out via the Sulina Channel.

