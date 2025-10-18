In Odesa region, a project for energy-independent schools is underway: educational institutions are being equipped with solar panels

In Odesa region, a project aimed at energy independence of schools is being implemented. Educational institutions are being equipped with solar panels, inverters, and energy storage systems so that the educational process does not stop even during blackouts. This was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

Details

According to Kiper, educational institutions are being equipped with batteries, inverters, and solar panels so that children can study even during blackouts.

Schools in two districts of Odesa region, particularly in the Avangardivska and Staromaiakivska communities, have already been equipped. - the official's post reads.

The head of the Odesa RMA reported that by November 1, schools in 5 more districts of the region will be similarly equipped.

Recall

In Odesa, the transfer of autumn school holidays is being considered due to possible problems with electricity and heating in winter. The last week of October will be dedicated to reviewing material without tests and homework.

Thirteenth underground school opened in Zaporizhzhia region