In Odesa region, a project for energy-independent schools is underway: educational institutions are being equipped with solar panels

$41.640.12
48.520.01
ukenru
12:34 AM • 1410 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
11:31 PM • 5572 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 14954 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 20965 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 17711 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 17828 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 17592 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
October 17, 04:16 PM • 16332 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
October 17, 02:20 PM • 18796 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
October 17, 01:38 PM • 20500 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
0m/s
81%
752mm
Popular news
In the center of Kyiv, men in civilian clothes "packed up" other civilian men: the National Police reactedVideoOctober 17, 05:11 PM • 12493 views
Wave of desertion among occupiers hits Kherson direction - ATESHOctober 17, 05:23 PM • 10843 views
US Secretary of Defense Hegset wore a tie in the colors of the Russian flag at the meeting between Zelenskyy and TrumpOctober 17, 07:07 PM • 12641 views
"Your mom": White House rudely responded to a journalist who asked who exactly chose Budapest as the venue for Trump-Putin talks07:22 PM • 10889 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriend08:07 PM • 9196 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 60400 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 85855 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 113521 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 79974 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 104442 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriend08:07 PM • 9210 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 28506 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 57696 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 105461 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 81559 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Fox News
Truth Social
Nord Stream

In Odesa region, a project for energy-independent schools is underway: educational institutions are being equipped with solar panels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

In Odesa region, a project on energy independence for schools is being implemented, equipping them with solar panels, inverters, and energy storage systems. By November 1, schools in 5 more districts of the region will be equipped, and the autumn holidays in Odesa may be postponed.

In Odesa region, a project for energy-independent schools is underway: educational institutions are being equipped with solar panels

In Odesa region, a project aimed at energy independence of schools is being implemented. Educational institutions are being equipped with solar panels, inverters, and energy storage systems so that the educational process does not stop even during blackouts. This was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

Details

According to Kiper, educational institutions are being equipped with batteries, inverters, and solar panels so that children can study even during blackouts.

Schools in two districts of Odesa region, particularly in the Avangardivska and Staromaiakivska communities, have already been equipped.

- the official's post reads. 

The head of the Odesa RMA reported that by November 1, schools in 5 more districts of the region will be similarly equipped.

Recall

In Odesa, the transfer of autumn school holidays is being considered due to possible problems with electricity and heating in winter. The last week of October will be dedicated to reviewing material without tests and homework.

Thirteenth underground school opened in Zaporizhzhia region17.10.25, 23:49 • 1012 views

Vita Zelenetska

Education
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa