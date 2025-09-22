$41.250.00
In Odesa, a stray dog was shot dead on the "Health Track": police opened proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

In Odesa, police are investigating animal cruelty. A 66-year-old man shot a stray dog with an air rifle, claiming he was defending himself from a pack attack.

In Odesa, a stray dog was shot dead on the "Health Track": police opened proceedings

In Odesa, the police are investigating a case of animal cruelty: a 66-year-old man allegedly shot a stray dog with an air rifle, explaining his actions as "self-defense." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast.

Details

As reported, the incident occurred today, September 22, in the morning. A local woman called 102 and reported hearing gunshots, and soon after found the body of a stray dog nearby. Law enforcement officers established that "the animal was wounded, presumably with an air rifle, by a 66-year-old local resident." According to the man, he shot at a pack of dogs, defending himself from an attack.

Investigators entered the information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This refers to cruel treatment of an animal that led to its death. It should be noted that this crime is punishable by restriction or deprivation of liberty for up to three years.

- law enforcement officers reported.

The weapon and the animal's body will be sent for forensic examinations. The issue of notifying the shooter of suspicion will be decided later. The investigation is ongoing.

Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage13.09.25, 17:03 • 76918 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
National Police of Ukraine
Odesa