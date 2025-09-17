In Odesa, a man with a knife attacked a TCC serviceman during a document check

On Tuesday, September 16, an armed assault on a serviceman occurred in the Kyiv district of Odesa while he was performing his official duties. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

Details

As noted by the TCC, during a document check, the man pulled out a knife, inflicted a penetrating wound on the serviceman, and fled the scene.

They added that this incident was recorded on a body camera: all materials will be handed over to law enforcement agencies. The wounded serviceman was taken to the hospital.

The use of weapons against servicemen performing official duties in accordance with current legislation is a grave criminal offense, classified under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - noted the TCC.

Recall

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that since September 1, 2025, TCC body cameras have recorded a number of offenses, and the relevant materials have been handed over to law enforcement agencies.