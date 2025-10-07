In Odesa, a man threw airsoft grenades at a noisy group and was himself injured

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
03:10 PM • 1496 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 2464 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 9568 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 14244 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 16055 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 40976 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 44019 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 71770 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 59454 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56702 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.1m/s
83%
753mm
Popular news
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FTOctober 7, 05:57 AM • 25933 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralizedOctober 7, 06:06 AM • 18337 views
Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion - PoliticoOctober 7, 08:41 AM • 11366 views
Windows 11 can no longer be installed without a Microsoft accountOctober 7, 08:48 AM • 6408 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 12520 views
Publications
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership03:10 PM • 1496 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue 01:53 PM • 6054 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 40976 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 56021 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 65302 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Antonio Tajani
Herman Halushchenko
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 12634 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 25830 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 78606 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 74105 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 149021 views
Actual
The Guardian
The Economist
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

In Odesa, a man threw airsoft grenades at a noisy group and was himself injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

In Odesa, a 58-year-old man had an argument with a group of people making noise under his windows and threw several airsoft grenades at them. As a result of the explosion, he himself sustained a shrapnel wound to his shin and was hospitalized.

In Odesa, a man threw airsoft grenades at a noisy group and was himself injured

In Odesa, a man used airsoft grenades during an argument with a group of people who were making noise under his windows. As a result, the perpetrator himself was injured, UNN writes with reference to the Odesa Oblast police.

It was preliminarily established that a 58-year-old local resident had an argument with a group of people who were allegedly making noise under his windows. During the conflict, the man went outside and threw several airsoft grenades at the company. He himself was injured as a result of the explosion. Medics hospitalized the man with a shrapnel wound to his shin. Other participants in the incident were not injured.

- the police reported.

It is noted that employees of the territorial police unit seized grenade fragments and an unexploded grenade. Also, during an urgent search at the offender's place of residence, investigators seized five more similar grenades. Law enforcement officers entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Art. 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

All circumstances of the event are being established. The investigation is ongoing under the procedural guidance of the Primorsky District Prosecutor's Office of Odesa.

- the police reported.

Law enforcement officers also reminded that the use of pyrotechnics during martial law is prohibited.

Addition

In Odesa, a grenade detonated in a man's hands in the entrance of a building on Yevreiska Street. He was hospitalized, the police opened criminal proceedings under an article on hooliganism and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Odesa