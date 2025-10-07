In Odesa, a man threw airsoft grenades at a noisy group and was himself injured

In Odesa, a man used airsoft grenades during an argument with a group of people who were making noise under his windows. As a result, the perpetrator himself was injured, UNN writes with reference to the Odesa Oblast police.

It was preliminarily established that a 58-year-old local resident had an argument with a group of people who were allegedly making noise under his windows. During the conflict, the man went outside and threw several airsoft grenades at the company. He himself was injured as a result of the explosion. Medics hospitalized the man with a shrapnel wound to his shin. Other participants in the incident were not injured. - the police reported.

It is noted that employees of the territorial police unit seized grenade fragments and an unexploded grenade. Also, during an urgent search at the offender's place of residence, investigators seized five more similar grenades. Law enforcement officers entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Art. 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

All circumstances of the event are being established. The investigation is ongoing under the procedural guidance of the Primorsky District Prosecutor's Office of Odesa. - the police reported.

Law enforcement officers also reminded that the use of pyrotechnics during martial law is prohibited.

Addition

In Odesa, a grenade detonated in a man's hands in the entrance of a building on Yevreiska Street. He was hospitalized, the police opened criminal proceedings under an article on hooliganism and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.