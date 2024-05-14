In Odesa a girl reported being beaten. Odesa TCR started an investigation into the incident

The Odesa Regional TCR reported on Tuesday that an official investigation into the incident with the girl in Odesa has been launched, UNN reports.

Details

"An official investigation has been initiated into the incident that occurred the other day during the curfew with a citizen in Odesa on Hretska Street," reads the post on Facebook by the Odesa Regional TCR.

"If the guilt of the TCR representatives is identified and proven, they will be brought to justice in accordance with the current legislation. The management of the Odesa regional TCC and JV condemns any manifestations of violence and cooperates with law enforcement agencies to establish the real circumstances," the TCR said.

This statement came after a girl posted on Instagram that she had been "beaten by a man in a military uniform."