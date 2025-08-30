In annexed Crimea, the number of children entering first grades has sharply decreased. In Sevastopol, as of August 25, only 4211 students were enrolled in schools. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

For comparison, in 2022 this figure was 6220 children, in 2023 - 6105, and in 2024 - about 5000. Thus, the number of first-graders has decreased by almost a third over the past three years.

As noted by the CNS, the decline in indicators is evidence of depopulation processes on the peninsula, as well as the unwillingness of families to see the future of children under occupation.

The trend is obvious: the longer the occupation lasts, the fewer families see a future for children in Crimea. Life under the Kremlin means war, poverty, and repression - experts write.

Recently, the Center of National Resistance noted that in educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories, children are forbidden to speak Ukrainian. Russians call this "extremism" and warn parents about "criminal liability."

In addition, the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation approved 17 compulsory subjects for schools in the occupied territories. The occupiers are turning schools into military training grounds, teaching only Russian history and forcing "military-patriotic education."

