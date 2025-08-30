$41.260.00
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 6974 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died
01:59 PM • 21379 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 47644 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked car
August 30, 11:04 AM • 62797 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murder
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 81999 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 228455 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 100024 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 80876 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 96496 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 300765 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
In occupied Sevastopol, the lowest enrollment rate for first-graders in recent years: the number has decreased by almost a third

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

In annexed Crimea, the number of children entering first grade has sharply decreased. In Sevastopol, as of August 25, only 4211 students were enrolled in schools.

In occupied Sevastopol, the lowest enrollment rate for first-graders in recent years: the number has decreased by almost a third

In annexed Crimea, the number of children entering first grades has sharply decreased. In Sevastopol, as of August 25, only 4211 students were enrolled in schools. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

Details

For comparison, in 2022 this figure was 6220 children, in 2023 - 6105, and in 2024 - about 5000. Thus, the number of first-graders has decreased by almost a third over the past three years.

As noted by the CNS, the decline in indicators is evidence of depopulation processes on the peninsula, as well as the unwillingness of families to see the future of children under occupation.

The trend is obvious: the longer the occupation lasts, the fewer families see a future for children in Crimea. Life under the Kremlin means war, poverty, and repression

- experts write.

Recall

Recently, the Center of National Resistance noted that in educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories, children are forbidden to speak Ukrainian. Russians call this "extremism" and warn parents about "criminal liability."

In addition, the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation approved 17 compulsory subjects for schools in the occupied territories. The occupiers are turning schools into military training grounds, teaching only Russian history and forcing "military-patriotic education."

What are the opportunities for educating children in the temporarily occupied territories: the answer of the educational ombudsman26.08.25, 14:07 • 3512 views

Veronika Marchenko

News of the WorldEducation
Crimea
Sevastopol