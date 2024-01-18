ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 80732 views

Residents of the occupied territories of Luhansk region are being forced to support Putin on the eve of the "elections" in Russia. The National Resistance Headquarters reports that the authorities are using state employees to collect signatures in an attempt to imitate broad local support.

A "single day of signatures" was organized in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region in support of Putin's nomination as a candidate in the "presidential elections in Russia." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reported.

Details

The occupation authorities are using methods of forcing state employees to collect signatures in order to simulate widespread support for Russian dictator Putin before the "elections" among the local population.

The signatures are being collected by so-called "volunteers" who came from Russia to participate in this fake election process.

The National Resistance Center notes that the "elections" themselves do not arouse much interest among the local population, so the occupation authorities decided to extend the "election process" for four days. The occupiers allow "voting" at the place of residence, trying to look as legitimate as possible in the absence of a turnout at polling stations.

Russia continues to conduct hidden forced mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories11.01.24, 14:50 • 25032 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

