In occupied Luhansk region, Russians force locals to support Putin before "elections"

A "single day of signatures" was organized in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region in support of Putin's nomination as a candidate in the "presidential elections in Russia." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reported.

Details

The occupation authorities are using methods of forcing state employees to collect signatures in order to simulate widespread support for Russian dictator Putin before the "elections" among the local population.

The signatures are being collected by so-called "volunteers" who came from Russia to participate in this fake election process.

The National Resistance Center notes that the "elections" themselves do not arouse much interest among the local population, so the occupation authorities decided to extend the "election process" for four days. The occupiers allow "voting" at the place of residence, trying to look as legitimate as possible in the absence of a turnout at polling stations.

