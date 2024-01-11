Russia continues to conduct hidden forced mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories

The situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is getting worse, as Russians are forcing Ukrainians to register with fake "military commissariats" as part of the forced passportization process. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Following the forced passportization, Russians in the occupied territories, denying mobilization, are forcing Ukrainians to register at pseudo-military commissariats. Subsequently, after registration, Ukrainians are forced to sign contracts and join the Russian army as "volunteers.

Currently, the Russians can only conduct covert mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories, but after the elections in Russia, this process will be fully implemented.