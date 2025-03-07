In occupied Crimea, mass checks have been intensified under the pretext of exercises
Kyiv • UNN
Under the pretext of anti-sabotage exercises, Russian security forces are conducting mass checks of cars and phones in occupied Crimea. They are trying to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens.
Russian-appointed security forces are stopping cars and searching people in the occupied peninsula, trying to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens.
This is reported by the military partisan movement "ATESH" on its TG page, as conveyed by UNN.
The occupiers, under the guise of "exercises", are conducting filtration raids in Crimea. Russian military have intensified mass checks in Crimea. They stop cars, search people, and check phones, trying to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens. All this is happening under the pretext of anti-diversion exercises, but in reality, it is repression against the local population.
In the post by "ATESH", it is indicated that the relevant actions are related to the fact that "partisan movements are increasing their activity" and this makes representatives of the Russian Federation in the occupied peninsula feel unsafe.
