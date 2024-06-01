In Nikolaev the explosion was heard – the mayor

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 75678 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139928 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144989 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239397 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171914 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163723 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147983 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219774 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112955 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206281 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110573 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 36567 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 55272 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106380 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 54745 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239397 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219774 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206281 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232357 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219503 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 10600 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 17857 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106380 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110573 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158524 views
In Nikolaev the explosion was heard – the mayor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26325 views

In Nikolaev the explosion thundered, the mayor calls residents to stay in safe places.

The mayor of Nikolaev Alexander Senkevich said that an explosion was heard in the city, reports UNN.

In Nikolaev the explosion was heard. We find out. Stay in safe places

- Senkevich wrote in Telegram.

In several regions, an air alert, in particular in the Mykolaiv region.

The Air Force warns of the threat of using ballistic weapons from the South.

Zelensky on Night massive attack: Ukraine needs additional Patriot and expansion of F-16 supplies01.06.24, 12:00 • 48767 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
telegramTelegram
mykolaivMykolaiv

