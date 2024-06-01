In Nikolaev the explosion was heard – the mayor

The mayor of Nikolaev Alexander Senkevich said that an explosion was heard in the city, reports UNN.

In Nikolaev the explosion was heard. We find out. Stay in safe places - Senkevich wrote in Telegram.

In several regions, an air alert, in particular in the Mykolaiv region.

The Air Force warns of the threat of using ballistic weapons from the South.

