In New Zealand, an 11-year-old girl was mistakenly sent to a mental hospital, mistaken for a missing woman: this led to serious consequences
Kyiv • UNN
New Zealand police mistakenly took an 11-year-old girl for an adult patient, injected her with antipsychotic drugs and placed her in a mental hospital. The incident caused a wide resonance and investigation.
An 11-year-old New Zealand girl was taken to a psychiatric hospital and given a powerful drug after police mistook her for an adult patient.
UNN reports with reference to AFP and The Guardian.
On Wednesday, New Zealand police mistook an 11-year-old girl for a missing woman: the child was tied up and injected with antipsychotic drugs; then placed in a psychiatric hospital.
On March 9 this year, a child with "limited verbal skills" was on a bridge in Hamilton, northern New Zealand, when police officers passing by mistook her for a missing 20-year-old patient,
The girl spent more than 12 hours in the hospital before police realized their mistake and called her family to pick her up.
The incident caused a nationwide outcry and prompted authorities to promise to investigate the circumstances of the incident.
Ukraine has returned over 1200 children deported from the occupied territories to Russia - Herasymchuk17.03.25, 20:46 • 90460 views
The police error caused widespread outrage, and political leaders expressed horror at the treatment of the minor. Both police and health officials have tried to explain the confusion, but their explanations have not been enough to calm public opinion.
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has launched an investigation after the incident became known.
This is incredibly embarrassing and incredibly disturbing
In Kyiv region, men kidnapped a child to collect a $200,000 “debt”22.01.25, 18:08 • 29931 view