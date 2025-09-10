In Nepal, the death toll has risen after large-scale unrest – 25 dead, hundreds injured, the military has taken control of the capital

The number of victims of mass protests in Nepal has sharply increased – according to the Ministry of Health, as of Wednesday, at least 25 people have died, and another 633 have been injured.

In Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, the aftermath of the riots is still being cleared, during which demonstrators set fire to the parliament and a number of other government buildings.

This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The fire engulfed the main hall of the parliament, and the facade of the building was completely charred.

The head of parliamentary security told me that the fire destroyed all infrastructure. Nothing is left — Ekram Giri, spokesman for the lower house of parliament, told Reuters.

On the streets, where protests raged just yesterday, armored vehicles are now on duty. Most shops and markets are closed, and roads are being cleared of debris. Young people are helping to clear rubble and garbage around damaged buildings.

The army states that the main task now is to restore security and prevent new arsons and looting.

First, we are trying to normalize the situation. We aim to protect people's lives and property — emphasized military spokesman Raja Ram Basnet.

According to him, the unrest even affected Kathmandu's Dilli Bazaar prison, which prisoners set on fire before the army took control of the facility.

Government agencies and private residences of high-ranking officials, including the home of former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, also suffered from the fire. The Supreme Court and several ministerial buildings were attacked by protesters.

Kathmandu airport resumed operations after more than a day of flight suspension. A curfew is in effect in the city, which will remain in force until at least Thursday morning.

The military warned: any new acts of violence, vandalism, or arson will be considered criminal offenses, to which law enforcement will react harshly.

Local media report on preparations for negotiations between protesters and the authorities, although there is no official confirmation yet.

Meanwhile, former Supreme Court judge Balaram K.S. called on demonstrators to form a delegation for dialogue and advocated for new elections as a possible way out of the crisis.

Recall

Nepal's Prime Minister Sharma Oli resigned after the escalation of protests that arose after the government's ban on the use of social networks. Protesters called for Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah to be appointed to the post and took to the streets.

Nepal's President Ram Chandra Poudel resigned after the prime minister. This happened amid large-scale anti-government protests that led to the closure of the airport and casualties.

On September 9, in the capital of Nepal, police opened fire on demonstrators, which led to the death of two young people. The total number of protest victims increased to 22, and the number of injured exceeded 500 people.