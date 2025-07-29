In Mykolaiv region, a large-scale fire occurred on the territory of an agricultural firm due to a Russian attack: the consequences were shown

Mykolaiv region was attacked by Russian troops with drones at night, due to the Russian attack, a large-scale fire occurred on the territory of an agricultural enterprise, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday and showed the consequences, writes UNN.

Russians attacked Mykolaiv region with UAVs on the night of July 29: warehouses and grass on the territory of an agricultural enterprise, with an area of 4000 sq. m, caught fire. - reported the State Emergency Service.

The fire, as indicated, destroyed 3 cars that were on the territory of the enterprise.

No information about casualties has been received.

As reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, on the night of July 29, five enemy UAVs of the "Shahed" type/drones of other types were shot down/suppressed in Mykolaiv region by air defense forces and means. He added that the fire occurred in Mykolaiv district.