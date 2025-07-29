Russia attacked Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles and 37 drones: 32 UAVs neutralized

Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 37 drones at Ukraine overnight, 32 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 29, the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as 37 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 32 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north and east of the country. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"Hits of 5 UAVs and 2 missiles were recorded in 3 locations, and falling debris (fragments) in 2 locations," the report says.

