Missile strike on Kamianske: two dead, pregnant woman among injured

"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
05:00 AM • 2972 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 21430 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 94030 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 65099 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 121868 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 66073 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 59926 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 50922 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 44325 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 32014 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
The Cabinet of Ministers made a series of personnel decisions in ministries: who lost and who gained positions
Occupied Donetsk attacked by drones: city lost power
Russians took Ukrainian schoolchildren to St. Petersburg for a parade that was canceled
ISW: Putin will not make concessions in the war to avoid questioning the expediency of the military campaign in Ukraine
Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damaged
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 94031 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 121868 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Xi Jinping
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernivtsi Oblast
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-Con
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resign
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
B61 nuclear bomb

Missile strike on Kamianske: two dead, pregnant woman among injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1304 views

As a result of the Russian missile strike on Kamianske on July 29, two people were killed and five more were injured, including a pregnant woman. An unoperated building and medical facilities, including a maternity hospital, were damaged.

Missile strike on Kamianske: two dead, pregnant woman among injured

Two people died and 5 more were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the city of Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region on the night of July 29. This was reported by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, five more people were injured.

Two women are in "serious" condition. One of them is pregnant. Three patients are in moderate condition.

- Lysak clarified.

He added that as a result of the strike, a three-story building that was not in use was partially destroyed.

"Nearby, medical facilities were damaged: a maternity hospital and a department of the city hospital," summarized the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

Recall

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on July 26, three people died, including a 21-year-old girl who died in the hospital. Six people were injured, two of them hospitalized in moderate condition.

Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro18.07.25, 17:38 • 103384 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kamianske
