Missile strike on Kamianske: two dead, pregnant woman among injured

Two people died and 5 more were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the city of Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region on the night of July 29. This was reported by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, five more people were injured.

Two women are in "serious" condition. One of them is pregnant. Three patients are in moderate condition. - Lysak clarified.

He added that as a result of the strike, a three-story building that was not in use was partially destroyed.

"Nearby, medical facilities were damaged: a maternity hospital and a department of the city hospital," summarized the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

Recall

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on July 26, three people died, including a 21-year-old girl who died in the hospital. Six people were injured, two of them hospitalized in moderate condition.

