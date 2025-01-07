ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
In Mykolaiv, an 18-year-old boy set fire to the district court “on order”

In Mykolaiv, an 18-year-old boy set fire to the district court “on order”

 23512 views

An 18-year-old man was detained in Mykolaiv who set fire to a district court for a monetary reward. The offender prepared the weapon in advance, set the fire and sent a video report to the customer.

On January 5, a fire broke out in the district court building in Mykolaiv. As it turned out, the fire was started by an 18-year-old boy. This was reported  by the press service of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Mykolaiv region, UNN reports.

The police received a report of a fire in the administrative building of the court on Samoilovycha Street in Mykolaiv on the evening of January 5. At the scene, the investigative team of the Mykolaiv District Police Department No. 3 found that the fire had damaged an office in the building of the judicial institution,

- the report says.

Details

It is noted that the police seized fragments of burning and other material evidence from the scene and sent them for examination. Law enforcement officers found that the fire was caused by an intentional arson.

In the course of a series of search and investigative measures, including using video surveillance footage connected to the Safe City system, the police identified the person involved in the crime. Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department, together with specialists of the Criminal Analysis Department of the regional headquarters and investigators of the territorial police unit, with the participation of the SBU Regional Office and the power support of the Special Forces, detained the young man in a rented apartment.

The police found that the 18-year-old Mykolaiv resident, fulfilling the order, first looked for the "right" administrative building. He bought the necessary tools for the crime - a hammer and flammable mixtures - in advance and set it on fire as instructed. The offender filmed all his actions and then sent a video report to the "customer" about the damage to the court and the receipt of a monetary reward.

During an authorized search, police investigators seized the suspect's cell phones and bank cards, which he used to communicate with the customer.

Investigators detained the offender in accordance with the procedural procedure. He has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Intentional destruction or damage to property". He faces up to 10 years in prison for arson of the administrative building.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

