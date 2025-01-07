Man throws airsoft grenade into sushi bar in Mykolaiv

A man threw a strikeball grenade into a sushi bar in Mykolaiv after a conflict with the staff and fled. Law enforcement officers have identified the suspect. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Mykolaiv region.

The incident occurred in the evening of January 5. An employee of a catering establishment called the special line 102 and reported that an unknown person had thrown an explosive into the hall with visitors and fled, - the statement said.

It is noted that before that he had a conflict with the staff of the institution.

At the scene, police found that none of the citizens were injured. The plastic fragments from the airsoft grenade were seized by forensic experts as material evidence, - the police inform.

In the course of a set of investigative measures, as well as with the help of video surveillance footage connected to the Safe City system, law enforcement officers identified the suspect.

He was a 34-year-old resident of Odesa region. For the sake of secrecy, the offender changed his hairstyle and shaved his beard after committing the offense, - the statement said.

Investigators of the Mykolaiv District Police Department No. 1 initiated a pre-trial investigation into this fact on the grounds of Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Hooliganism".

The issue of serving the man a notice of suspicion is currently being decided.

Addendum

A video of the incident is circulating online, showing a man throwing a grenade into a sushi bar and running away. The network claims that the conflict occurred because the man was not allowed to use the restroom.

Man detonates grenade during family quarrel in Kyiv region, wounded