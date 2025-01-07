ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Man throws airsoft grenade into sushi bar in Mykolaiv

Man throws airsoft grenade into sushi bar in Mykolaiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24836 views

A 34-year-old resident of Odesa region threw a strike grenade into a sushi bar after a conflict with the staff. The man changed his appearance after the incident, but was identified by police using surveillance cameras.

A man threw a strikeball grenade into a sushi bar in Mykolaiv after a conflict with the staff and fled. Law enforcement officers have identified the suspect. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Mykolaiv region.

The incident occurred in the evening of January 5. An employee of a catering establishment called the special line 102 and reported that an unknown person had thrown an explosive into the hall with visitors and fled,

- the statement said.

It is noted that before that he had a conflict with the staff of the institution.

At the scene, police found that none of the citizens were injured. The plastic fragments from the airsoft grenade were seized by forensic experts as material evidence,

- the police inform.

In the course of a set of investigative measures, as well as with the help of video surveillance footage connected to the Safe City system, law enforcement officers identified the suspect.

He was a 34-year-old resident of Odesa region. For the sake of secrecy, the offender changed his hairstyle and shaved his beard after committing the offense,

- the statement said.

Investigators of the Mykolaiv District Police Department No. 1 initiated a pre-trial investigation into this fact on the grounds of Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Hooliganism".

The issue of serving the man a notice of suspicion is currently being decided.

Addendum

A video of the incident is circulating online, showing a man throwing a grenade into a sushi bar and running away. The network claims that the conflict occurred because the man was not allowed to use the restroom.

Man detonates grenade during family quarrel in Kyiv region, wounded24.12.24, 19:10 • 23054 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa

