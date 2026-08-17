In Messina, Italy, four priceless works by Antonello da Messina were stolen from a museum

On the evening of August 15, four works by the outstanding 15th-century Italian artist Antonello da Messina were stolen from the MuMe Regional Interdisciplinary Museum of Messina, three of which are parts of the San Gregorio Polyptych. Corriere della Sera reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The perpetrators broke into the museum and forced open the armored display case where part of the polyptych was kept. They took the central panel depicting the Madonna, as well as the two upper panels depicting the Archangel Gabriel and the Annunciation. The thieves left two more panels featuring Saints Benedict and Gregory on a low wall while fleeing.

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A double-sided panel by Antonello da Messina depicting the Madonna and Child and Christ in the Pietà was also stolen. The alarm was triggered, and surveillance cameras recorded the events, so investigators are examining the footage to identify those involved in the theft.

Investigators are examining the possibility that the theft was commissioned

According to investigators, the thieves may have been well aware of the location of the exhibits and the museum’s layout. To get inside, they cut through part of the railing near the second entrance, after which they quickly entered the rooms containing Antonello da Messina’s works.

Museum Director Marisa Mercuri called the incident “a very serious loss.” Messina Mayor Federico Basile and Councillor for Culture Enzo Caruso also stated that the robbery was serious.

Investigators are considering the possibility that the theft was planned in advance and carried out on behalf of collectors. Particular attention is being paid to the fact that the perpetrators took specifically the works painted on wood, which would be difficult to select by chance during a rapid robbery.

The San Gregorio Polyptych is considered one of the most important works by Antonello da Messina held in his native Messina. Since 2013, the work has been included in the immovable cultural heritage of the Sicily region. The polyptych suffered significant damage during an unsuccessful 19th-century restoration and the 1908 earthquake, but it was partially restored in subsequent years.

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