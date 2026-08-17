In Messina, Italy, four priceless works by Antonello da Messina were stolen from a museum

$44.710.0151.710.15
ukenru
09:35 AM • 1022 views
Two workshops destroyed, four damaged - General Staff confirms results of strike on Russian military-industrial complex plantPhoto
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 4182 views
How to prepare a child for school: psychologist names skills more important than reading and arithmetic
08:45 AM • 5906 views
More than 800 mm of rain fell: deadly floods and landslides hit South KoreaPhotoVideo
06:18 AM • 16099 views
Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region: a foreign vessel was damaged, 4 people injured
05:27 AM • 20372 views
EU is preparing its largest-ever sanctions package against Russia - Kallas
04:33 AM • 18542 views
The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has officially become the deadliest, surpassing the previous toll of 2,299 victims
04:21 AM • 23146 views
Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 36
August 17, 12:57 AM • 14704 views
Iran announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of a U.S. servicemember
August 16, 06:07 PM • 34421 views
"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career
August 16, 03:22 PM • 36016 views
Sandbags removed from the monument to the Duke de Richelieu in OdesaPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
3m/s
36%
743mm
Popular news
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28060 views
Belgium has faced the largest forest fire in the history of recorded observationsAugust 17, 01:15 AM • 6846 views
Russia stole Ukraine’s idea for a marketplace for drones and weaponsAugust 17, 01:36 AM • 12655 views
Ukrainian Vector UAVs will be able to see Russians through fog and clouds thanks to a new radarPhotoAugust 17, 01:56 AM • 11698 views
What is celebrated on August 17 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 17, 04:00 AM • 11163 views
Publications
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 60536 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 60134 views
Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program PhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 15, 02:03 PM • 111099 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front and proposed solutions August 15, 09:31 AM • 94344 views
Alaska that failed to bring peace: what has changed in the year since the Trump-Putin summitAugust 15, 07:20 AM • 86117 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleh Kiper
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
South Korea
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideo08:09 AM • 5480 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28146 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 29048 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 58741 views
V of BTS spoke about hearing loss in one earAugust 13, 07:24 AM • 95644 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Cruise missile
Mushrooms
Instagram

In Messina, Italy, four priceless works by Antonello da Messina were stolen from a museum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3260 views

On the evening of August 15, four works by Antonello da Messina were stolen from the MuMe museum in Messina, including parts of the San Gregorio polyptych. Investigators are considering the possibility that the theft was commissioned by collectors.

In Messina, Italy, four priceless works by Antonello da Messina were stolen from a museum

On the evening of August 15, four works by the outstanding 15th-century Italian artist Antonello da Messina were stolen from the MuMe Regional Interdisciplinary Museum of Messina, three of which are parts of the San Gregorio Polyptych. Corriere della Sera reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The perpetrators broke into the museum and forced open the armored display case where part of the polyptych was kept. They took the central panel depicting the Madonna, as well as the two upper panels depicting the Archangel Gabriel and the Annunciation. The thieves left two more panels featuring Saints Benedict and Gregory on a low wall while fleeing.

Renoir, Cézanne, and Matisse paintings worth millions of euros stolen from a museum in Italy30.03.26, 06:34 • 6971 view

A double-sided panel by Antonello da Messina depicting the Madonna and Child and Christ in the Pietà was also stolen. The alarm was triggered, and surveillance cameras recorded the events, so investigators are examining the footage to identify those involved in the theft.

Investigators are examining the possibility that the theft was commissioned

According to investigators, the thieves may have been well aware of the location of the exhibits and the museum’s layout. To get inside, they cut through part of the railing near the second entrance, after which they quickly entered the rooms containing Antonello da Messina’s works.

Museum Director Marisa Mercuri called the incident “a very serious loss.” Messina Mayor Federico Basile and Councillor for Culture Enzo Caruso also stated that the robbery was serious.

Investigators are considering the possibility that the theft was planned in advance and carried out on behalf of collectors. Particular attention is being paid to the fact that the perpetrators took specifically the works painted on wood, which would be difficult to select by chance during a rapid robbery.

The San Gregorio Polyptych is considered one of the most important works by Antonello da Messina held in his native Messina. Since 2013, the work has been included in the immovable cultural heritage of the Sicily region. The polyptych suffered significant damage during an unsuccessful 19th-century restoration and the 1908 earthquake, but it was partially restored in subsequent years.

A Picasso print stolen in 2018 was accidentally found in an empty apartment15.08.26, 22:51 • 11692 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World