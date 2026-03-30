Renoir, Cézanne, and Matisse paintings worth millions of euros stolen from a museum in Italy

Paintings by world-renowned artists were stolen from the private museum of the Magnani-Rocca Foundation in the suburbs of Parma. These are works by Renoir, Cézanne, and Matisse with a total value of several million euros. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, the robbery took place on the night of March 22-23. Four masked intruders broke down the front door, entered the hall on the first floor, and quickly removed the paintings, leaving the area through the museum garden.

Three masterpieces were stolen, the fourth was not taken away in time

Among the stolen works are "Fish" by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, "Still Life with Cherries" by Paul Cézanne, and "Odalisque on the Terrace" by Henri Matisse.

According to preliminary data, the criminals planned to take another painting, but they were probably scared away by the alarm that went off during the intrusion.

Police are looking for a well-trained group

Law enforcement officers note that the operation was clearly planned and lasted less than three minutes. Currently, investigators are studying surveillance camera footage from both the museum itself and the surrounding areas.

The Magnani-Rocca Foundation, located 20 kilometers from Parma, houses a large collection of European art, including works by Dürer, Rubens, Van Dyck, Goya, and Monet.

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