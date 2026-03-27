Customs officers prevented the export of 39 archaeological artifacts from the 8th–20th centuries

$43.880.0150.610.24
ukenru
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 7016 views
Why the Ministry of Health should conduct a comprehensive inspection of Odesa region's healthcare system
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 20206 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
11:09 AM • 18002 views
Search at Poplavsky's: law enforcement investigates embezzlement of about UAH 300 million
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 31985 views
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
March 27, 08:55 AM • 20198 views
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed a defense cooperation agreement - Zelenskyy announced detailsPhoto
Exclusive
March 27, 05:31 AM • 25475 views
JULIK released a candid song about love and confessed who he is ready to give everything forPhotoVideo
Exclusive
March 27, 12:33 AM • 44818 views
After losing to Sweden, the Ukrainian national team will miss its fourth consecutive World Cup.Photo
March 26, 06:28 PM • 47977 views
Budanov hopes for a large prisoner exchange on EasterVideo
Exclusive
March 26, 06:12 PM • 43896 views
Over $30 billion in a month - war with Iran exposed the crisis of the defense industry
Exclusive
March 26, 05:53 PM • 36598 views
From exchange rates to pensions: how problems with international financing will affect the country's economy and the lives of Ukrainians
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
1.9m/s
38%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers lost 1,000 soldiers and 2,222 drones in one dayMarch 27, 05:44 AM • 10859 views
NBU "released" the euro: official exchange rate for March 27March 27, 06:00 AM • 23885 views
Trump claims CIA informed him of new Iranian supreme leader's homosexualityMarch 27, 06:51 AM • 7610 views
Reese Witherspoon celebrated her anniversary with her family - bright photos from the celebrationVideo11:30 AM • 14584 views
Pavlo Zibrov revealed his secret to thick mustache - a recipe from the People's Artist of Ukraine01:02 PM • 6874 views
Publications
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 20206 views
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 31985 views
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
March 26, 03:16 PM • 74397 views
New mobilization rules - what changes from April 1March 26, 02:49 PM • 86902 views
What is time management and how to master itMarch 26, 01:18 PM • 58875 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Andriy Sybiha
Kaya Kallas
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationships03:21 PM • 200 views
Pavlo Zibrov revealed his secret to thick mustache - a recipe from the People's Artist of Ukraine01:02 PM • 6980 views
Reese Witherspoon celebrated her anniversary with her family - bright photos from the celebrationVideo11:30 AM • 14642 views
Elton John celebrated his 79th birthday and received a touching greeting from his husbandVideoMarch 26, 03:55 PM • 28650 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhotoMarch 26, 11:31 AM • 83323 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Customs officers prevented the export of 39 archaeological artifacts from the 8th–20th centuries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 944 views

Kyiv customs stopped the illegal export of valuable items to the USA, France, and Italy. Experts identified authentic jewelry and tools.

Customs officers prevented the export of 39 archaeological artifacts from the 8th–20th centuries

Kyiv customs officers prevented the illegal export of 39 archaeological items of cultural value. They were attempted to be sent in international postal shipments to the USA, France, and Italy. This was reported by the State Customs Service, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, the senders were residents of Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia regions.

Due to signs of antiquity, customs officers sent the items for examination to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine. Experts confirmed that these are authentic samples from various historical periods — from the 8th to the 20th century, including the Saltovo-Mayaki culture, as well as the Middle Ages, early modern, modern, and contemporary eras in Ukraine.

Among the seized items are two bronze toilet sets from the 8th–10th centuries, belonging to the Saltovo-Mayaki culture. Such sets include an ear pick, tweezers, and a hairpin and were used for personal hygiene.

Also discovered were 28 buttons from the 9th–18th centuries, which served not only as fasteners but also as decorations, a personal seal from the 18th century with engraved initials, three Latin-type pectoral crosses, and five bronze rings with glass inserts, dating from the 19th–20th centuries.

All seized items are recognized as cultural values.

The customs service reminded that archaeological items cannot be objects of private sale or collection, and are not subject to export outside of Ukraine without the appropriate permission from the Ministry of Culture.

No permits were provided to the customs officers. The artifacts have now been transferred to the customs warehouse.

Almost 250 cases in two months - customs records a surge in attempts to import drugs into Ukraine23.03.26, 13:36 • 3073 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
State Customs Service of Ukraine
National Museum of the History of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
France
Italy
United States
Ukraine