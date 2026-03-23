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Almost 250 cases in two months - customs records a surge in attempts to import drugs into Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

In the first two months of 2026, 244 cases of drug smuggling and over a ton of precursors were detected. The majority of violations were recorded at the border with Poland.

Almost 250 cases in two months - customs records a surge in attempts to import drugs into Ukraine

In January–February 2026, Ukrainian customs officers detected 244 cases of illegal movement of drugs, psychotropic substances, and precursors across the state border. This was reported by the State Customs Service, according to UNN.

Details

According to the agency, the vast majority of violations concerned the import of prohibited substances into Ukraine – 178 such attempts were recorded. Another 66 cases involved export.

Most often, drugs were attempted to be transported by road – 128 cases, and also through postal shipments – 103 cases.

The largest number of attempts at illegal movement were recorded at the border with Poland (72 cases) and Moldova (36 cases).

Based on the detected facts, customs officers drew up 136 protocols on customs violations, and also submitted 202 reports with signs of criminal offenses to law enforcement agencies.

In January–February 2026, customs detected 244 facts of illegal movement of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and precursors across the border of Ukraine

- reported the State Customs Service.

In total, the following were seized:

  • over 8.8 kg of narcotic drugs, including 6.37 kg of cannabis and 2.47 kg of kratom;
    • 15.42 kg of psychotropic substances, including thousands of pills, capsules, and candies;
      • over 1.2 tons and almost 69 liters of precursors and mixtures containing them.

        The customs service emphasizes that the work to combat drug smuggling continues, and border control is being strengthened.

        A rare Prussian helmet was attempted to be sent from Ukraine to the USA by mail17.03.26, 15:26 • 4996 views

        Andrii Tymoshchenkov

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        State Border of Ukraine
        State Customs Service of Ukraine
        United States
        Ukraine
        Moldova
        Poland