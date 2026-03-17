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A rare Prussian helmet was attempted to be sent from Ukraine to the USA by mail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2460 views

A resident of Rivne region tried to send a unique Prussian Pickelhaube by mail without permission. The artifact has historical value and was seized by customs.

A rare Prussian helmet was attempted to be sent from Ukraine to the USA by mail

A rare Prussian officer's helmet from 1915, which was being attempted to be sent by mail to the USA, was seized at customs in Ukraine, the State Customs Service reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

Kyiv customs officers prevented the illegal shipment abroad in an international postal item of a "rare military artifact - an original protective helmet from 1915, which belonged to a Prussian officer of the armed forces of the German Empire." "The sender turned out to be a resident of Rivne region, the addressee - a recipient in the USA," the report says.

Given the obvious signs of antiquity, customs officers sent the item for examination to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine.

Museum experts determined that it was a pickelhaube (pickelhelm) - a protective helmet of a Prussian officer from 1915, the customs service reported. "All metal elements are made of a copper-based alloy and gilded, which is characteristic of the officer corps of the German Empire army," the report notes.

"The helmet retains the original brass coat of arms of the Kingdom of Prussia with an eagle under the royal crown. On its chest are the letters "FR" (Frederick I), and on the ribbon, the motto "With God for King and Fatherland" is engraved in German," the customs service said.

It is noted that the inside of the dome is decorated with kid leather with a regimental stamp. "Both the stamp and the text were recognized as original by experts. According to their conclusions, the helmet probably belonged to a veterinary doctor of a Jaeger regiment of the German Empire's armed forces," the customs service reported.

"According to experts, memorial Prussian officer pickelhaube helmets are practically not found on antique markets in Europe, Ukraine, and Russia, and similar samples are rare. The item has cultural and historical value," the report emphasizes.

According to Ukrainian law, a corresponding certificate from the Ministry of Culture is required for the export of cultural and historical values abroad. No permits were provided to customs officers.

Kyiv customs drew up a protocol on violation of customs rules under Part 2 of Article 473 of the Customs Code of Ukraine. The helmet was seized pending a court decision.

Customs officers seize anime figures worth 700 thousand hryvnias that were to be imported from China by mail01.04.24, 17:34 • 24478 views

Julia Shramko

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