In Mariupol, the Russians are opening an exhibition to glorify the occupiers who destroyed the city

An exhibition dedicated to the 810th Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet's Marine Infantry of the Russian Federation, whose soldiers participated in the three-month blockade of the city and the killing of civilians, is opening at the Zhdanov Museum in Mariupol, which is occupied by the occupiers. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, writes UNN.

Another propaganda exhibition aims to distort the events of 2022. The occupiers are trying to heroize the murderers who mercilessly destroyed the peaceful city. The exhibition features biographies of Russian occupiers and photographs of destroyed houses, ruins of the city, which they allegedly "liberated." - the statement reads.

The City Council reminded that in February this year, the invaders opened the Zhdanov Museum in occupied Mariupol in the looted building of the Museum of Folk Life. About 5,000 surviving museum items were taken out by the occupiers. Among them are unique objects of the cultural heritage of the ethnic groups of the Azov region. Now the building hosts propaganda exhibitions and events.

In occupied Mariupol, there are more than 20 burial sites - before the Russian invasion there were only three operating cemeteries