In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, where thousands of people were left homeless instead of building housing for war victims, work has begun on the installation of a 50-meter monument to the "liberators of Donbas. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The anchor-shaped monument, according to the occupiers, should become a symbol of the city and be visible from anywhere. At the same time, the project budget is kept secret, while Mariupol residents continue to survive without proper living conditions.

This monument is part of a large-scale campaign to glorify pro-Russian narratives and Ukrainophobic figures that the occupiers are implementing throughout the occupied territory. It is known that a register of such "monuments" has been created to eradicate Ukrainian identity and to spread propaganda ideas.

Russian Federation deprived Mariupol residents of the right to receive housing lost as a result of the war - CNS