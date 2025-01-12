In Mariupol, a 50-meter monument is being erected instead of housing for the victims

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 14151 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138535 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122550 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130581 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131193 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165993 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109803 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160069 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104325 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113900 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 72796 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124400 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122864 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 67536 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 81980 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138535 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165993 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160069 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188040 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177386 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122864 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124400 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141025 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132816 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150205 views
In Mariupol, a 50-meter monument is being erected instead of housing for the victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56938 views

The occupiers have begun erecting a 50-meter monument to the “liberators of Donbas” in the shape of an anchor in Mariupol. The project is part of a campaign to spread pro-Russian narratives instead of rebuilding housing for the victims.

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, where thousands of people were left homeless instead of building housing for war victims, work has begun on the installation of a 50-meter monument to the "liberators of Donbas. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The anchor-shaped monument, according to the occupiers, should become a symbol of the city and be visible from anywhere. At the same time, the project budget is kept secret, while Mariupol residents continue to survive without proper living conditions. 

This monument is part of a large-scale campaign to glorify pro-Russian narratives and Ukrainophobic figures that the occupiers are implementing throughout the occupied territory. It is known that a register of such "monuments" has been created to eradicate Ukrainian identity and to spread propaganda ideas. 

Russian Federation deprived Mariupol residents of the right to receive housing lost as a result of the war - CNS10.01.25, 02:39 • 28885 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol

