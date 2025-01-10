Russian Federation deprived Mariupol residents of the right to receive housing lost as a result of the war - CNS

The Russian authorities have approved another condition under which residents of the temporarily occupied Mariupol can receive compensation for their housing destroyed by Russia. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the mechanism in place does not actually work. It almost completely deprives Mariupol residents of the right to compensation.

According to the information resource, this is another stage of the inventory of destroyed apartment buildings. However, there are no objects for the inventory.

However, there is nothing to inventory. After all, the occupiers demolished such facilities completely and cleaned up all traces of their crimes. And these are at least 500 apartment buildings - the CNS said in a statement.

At the same time, the occupiers are distributing the new housing, which was publicized by the Russians and is supposedly intended for Mariupol residents, to people other than local residents. In most cases, they are given to migrants from remote regions of the Russian Federation and imported guest workers, in particular from East Asia.

Recall

Up to 50 thousand Mariupol residents have fled Ukraine because of the war. The occupiers demand that the owners of the surviving housing return to the city, otherwise they will confiscate the property.