In Lviv region, a conflict occurred between four acquaintances: online reports mention a shooting, but the police deny it

Exclusive
04:55 PM
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
04:00 PM
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
02:58 PM
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Popular news
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW
February 6, 09:36 AM
The Cabinet of Ministers removed the site of the Pereiaslav Council of 1654 from the State Register of Immovable Monuments
February 6, 10:04 AM
Occupiers bring heavy equipment into the center of Myrnohrad, fighting continues - Air Assault Forces
February 6, 10:22 AM
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
February 6, 11:15 AM
European Commission commented on the possibility of contacts with Putin and noted a change in the attitude of some EU leaders
02:17 PM
Publications
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
02:41 PM
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
February 6, 11:15 AM
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules
February 5, 08:38 PM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
05:59 PM
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
February 5, 06:35 PM
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
February 5, 03:30 PM
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
February 5, 01:14 PM
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
February 5, 11:46 AM
In Lviv region, a conflict occurred between four acquaintances: online reports mention a shooting, but the police deny it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

In Lviv region, police recorded a conflict between four acquaintances in Dubliany, refuting information about a shooting. The participants are being taken to the police department for questioning and to draw up reports.

In Lviv region, a conflict occurred between four acquaintances: online reports mention a shooting, but the police deny it

Information about a shooting in Lviv region is spreading online. The police say they recorded a conflict between four acquaintances, but without a shooting, UNN reports.

It was established that a conflict occurred between four acquaintances in Dubliany. All individuals are civilians. Currently, the individuals are being taken to the police department for questioning and drawing up protocols on administrative offenses.

- said Alina Podreiko, spokeswoman for the Lviv Oblast police.

In addition, earlier, information about an alleged shooting in the same settlement was spread online, but it was not confirmed.

There was no shooting.

- emphasized the spokeswoman.

In Odesa, a man opened fire in a restaurant after demanding drugs - police
02.02.26, 11:14

