In Lviv region, a conflict occurred between four acquaintances: online reports mention a shooting, but the police deny it
Kyiv • UNN
In Lviv region, police recorded a conflict between four acquaintances in Dubliany, refuting information about a shooting. The participants are being taken to the police department for questioning and to draw up reports.
Information about a shooting in Lviv region is spreading online. The police say they recorded a conflict between four acquaintances, but without a shooting, UNN reports.
It was established that a conflict occurred between four acquaintances in Dubliany. All individuals are civilians. Currently, the individuals are being taken to the police department for questioning and drawing up protocols on administrative offenses.
In addition, earlier, information about an alleged shooting in the same settlement was spread online, but it was not confirmed.
There was no shooting.
