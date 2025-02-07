In Lviv, a woman was hit by a trolleybus and died on the way to the hospital

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 53425 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100677 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104221 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120941 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101614 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127775 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103310 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113266 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116886 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161133 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105062 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101272 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 79960 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109773 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104125 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120956 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127787 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161138 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151358 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183511 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104125 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109773 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137818 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139581 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167423 views
In Lviv, a woman was hit by a trolleybus and died on the way to the hospital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28983 views

A 72-year-old woman was hit by a trolleybus #23 at the Avtovokzal (bus station) in Lviv when she was getting off. The victim died on the way to the hospital.

A trolleybus passenger was tragically killed in Lviv. The incident occurred on February 7 at 14:10 at the final stop “Bus Station” on Stryiska Street. This was reported by the press service of the Lviv City Council, according to UNN

“A passenger born in 1951 was getting off trolleybus No. 23 and then got hit by the wheels,” the statement said.

The victim was promptly hospitalized, but she could not be saved - she died on the way to the hospital.

Law enforcement officers and the traffic safety service of Lvivelectrotrans are at the scene to investigate the circumstances of the tragedy.

The trolleybus driver is in a state of shock.

Recall

An accident involving four cars occurred in Rivne region . One of the drivers was drunk. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Crimes and emergencies
lvivLviv

