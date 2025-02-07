In Lviv, a woman was hit by a trolleybus and died on the way to the hospital

A trolleybus passenger was tragically killed in Lviv. The incident occurred on February 7 at 14:10 at the final stop “Bus Station” on Stryiska Street. This was reported by the press service of the Lviv City Council, according to UNN.

“A passenger born in 1951 was getting off trolleybus No. 23 and then got hit by the wheels,” the statement said.

The victim was promptly hospitalized, but she could not be saved - she died on the way to the hospital.

Law enforcement officers and the traffic safety service of Lvivelectrotrans are at the scene to investigate the circumstances of the tragedy.

The trolleybus driver is in a state of shock.

