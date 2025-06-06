The number of victims as a result of the night Russian attack on Lutsk has increased to 27 people, UNN reports with reference to the SES.

Details

Rescuers are dismantling the structures of the destroyed 9-story building. There are probably people under the rubble.

Rescuers from Rivne region arrived to help in the rescue operations. Equipment of communal enterprises and other institutions is involved.

An "Invincibility Point" has been deployed where residents can relax and charge their phones. Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross, SES psychologists, and all necessary services are working to help the victims.

Addendum

According to the Prosecutor's Office, on the night of June 6, Russian troops carried out a combined shelling with missiles and UAVs of the city of Lutsk, Volyn region. Multi-storey and private residential buildings, educational institutions, administrative buildings and production facilities of civil infrastructure were damaged.

It is currently known that the Russian military attack on Lutsk took the life of a person - a boy was found under the rubble of a multi-story building. It was also known about 16 victims.