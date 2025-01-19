Collaborators in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region are looking for people with disabilities and "nationalizing" their homes. The reason for depriving Ukrainians of their right to private property is the lack of a Russian passport. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

However, the "front-line soldiers" (the so-called Putin's "People's Front") give the disabled the opportunity or choice to change their citizenship to Russian, and then they get a chance to stay with a roof over their heads, - the statement said.

According to the information resource, a 72-year-old resident of occupied Luhansk, who has a disability, was recently blackmailed into obtaining a passport. It is known that the woman is unable to move independently, and thus became a hostage to a situation where she became a citizen of the Russian Federation without her consent and knowledge.

Recall

Starting February 1, the cost of public transportation in occupied Luhansk will increase to 40 rubles. At the same time, the city has virtually no functioning public transportation due to the destroyed vehicle fleet and lack of drivers.