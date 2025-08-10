In Luhansk Oblast, Russian invaders are training Ukrainian children in sniper skills. In addition, they prevent them from leaving the territory of the so-called "LPR," UNN writes with reference to the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration.

Details

Russians are training children from occupied Luhansk Oblast to be snipers. In 2025, the military-patriotic education center "Warrior" introduced a new training direction - sniping. During the summer specialized shifts, boys and girls are taught to shoot accurately at long distances. They are trained by instructors, 75% of whom participated in the war in Ukraine. Children are deprived of their future today - in a few years they will be sent to fight - the OVA statement says.

It is noted that in 2026, Russians are making it more difficult for children to travel by requiring them to obtain Russian foreign passports.

Starting in 2026, Russia will make it more difficult for Ukrainian children to leave the territory of the so-called "LPR" for evacuation. New border crossing rules are being introduced for children under 14. Previously, they could travel to a number of countries with a birth certificate, including Belarus. Under the new rules, a Russian foreign passport will be required. - reported the OVA.

Addition

Mariupol teachers were sent to St. Petersburg for briefings on raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world." This is part of the Kremlin's systemic program to turn Ukrainian schools into propaganda centers.

Russia continues to issue passports in the occupied territories of Ukraine, using administrative levers. In Luhansk Oblast, the fee for a Russian passport has been abolished for stateless persons and orphans.