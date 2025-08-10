$41.460.00
August 10, 08:18 AM • 12887 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
August 9, 02:11 PM • 53805 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 133406 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 103084 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 276402 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 156636 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 336923 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
August 8, 01:00 PM • 307328 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
August 8, 12:43 PM • 107147 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 149870 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Publications
Exclusives
In Luhansk region, Russian participants in the war against Ukraine teach children sniper skills - OBA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1060 views

Russian invaders are teaching Ukrainian children sniper skills in Luhansk region. They also make it difficult for children to leave the occupied territories, demanding Russian international passports.

In Luhansk region, Russian participants in the war against Ukraine teach children sniper skills - OBA

In Luhansk Oblast, Russian invaders are training Ukrainian children in sniper skills. In addition, they prevent them from leaving the territory of the so-called "LPR," UNN writes with reference to the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration.

Details

Russians are training children from occupied Luhansk Oblast to be snipers. In 2025, the military-patriotic education center "Warrior" introduced a new training direction - sniping. During the summer specialized shifts, boys and girls are taught to shoot accurately at long distances. They are trained by instructors, 75% of whom participated in the war in Ukraine. Children are deprived of their future today - in a few years they will be sent to fight

- the OVA statement says.

It is noted that in 2026, Russians are making it more difficult for children to travel by requiring them to obtain Russian foreign passports.

Starting in 2026, Russia will make it more difficult for Ukrainian children to leave the territory of the so-called "LPR" for evacuation. New border crossing rules are being introduced for children under 14. Previously, they could travel to a number of countries with a birth certificate, including Belarus. Under the new rules, a Russian foreign passport will be required.

- reported the OVA.

Addition

Mariupol teachers were sent to St. Petersburg for briefings on raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world." This is part of the Kremlin's systemic program to turn Ukrainian schools into propaganda centers.

Russia continues to issue passports in the occupied territories of Ukraine, using administrative levers. In Luhansk Oblast, the fee for a Russian passport has been abolished for stateless persons and orphans.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
