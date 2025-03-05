In Kyiv, they plan to change the permits for night movement and review the issuance algorithm
Kyiv • UNN
The KMVA plans to update the permit system for movement during the curfew, adding digital verification tools. Each permit will have a QR code and will be linked to a single register.
The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachенко, initiates a review of the algorithm for issuing and the form of passes for movement during the curfew. This was reported by KCMA, writes UNN.
Details
As reported by the head of KCMA, the existing system has exhausted itself. Complaints about abuses are coming in both publicly and privately. Updating passes by changing them annually is an insufficient way to control. As is conducting checks or inspections manually.
I see that it is worth applying digital tools to eliminate abuses. Such practices are rare but have been successfully implemented in other communities
According to the head of KCMA, each pass will be linked to a digital register. Access to it will be granted to law enforcement agencies and relevant military structures. A link to the pass confirmation tool will be on each form. This is a QR code that will be scanned when stopping vehicles during the curfew. Access to verification tools for both Kyiv and the Kyiv region will be synchronized.
Thus, we will quickly and without manipulation determine: who, when, how, and for what purpose received the pass. And we will put an end to abuses and counterfeit documents
Recall
In February, KCMA started an inspection of the illegal issuance of passes for movement during the curfew in Kyiv. Private vehicles with permits issued under the KCSA quota without proper grounds were discovered.
Traffic across the South Bridge may resume in the capital for cars without special permits17.02.25, 20:41 • 37709 views