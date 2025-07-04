$41.720.09
Publications
Exclusives
In Kyiv, the ring electric train has fully resumed service: details

Kyiv • UNN

 370 views

In Kyiv, the ring electric train service has been fully restored. All stations are operating as usual, according to the Kyiv City State Administration.

In Kyiv, the circular electric train service has been fully restored. All stations are operating normally, reports UNN citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

As a result of Russian shelling of the Ukrainian capital, railway infrastructure within the city was damaged. Utility services undertook repairs.

Due to the repair of one track, boarding and alighting of passengers in both directions at the "Kyiv-Volynskyi" station were carried out on track 2.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported about 26 casualties in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the night of July 3-4.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv
