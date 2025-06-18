In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian strike on a multi-story building has increased to 19, with a total of 24 dead

$41.530.01
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
08:06 AM • 482 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 7208 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
03:00 AM • 28851 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 69611 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 202103 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 213875 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 197131 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 227495 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 192071 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 171787 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
A 17-year-old girl died under a train in the Odesa regionJune 17, 11:27 PM • 32769 views
Occupants advanced near 3 settlements in Sumy and Donetsk regions – DeepState mapsJune 18, 12:22 AM • 30598 views
G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the USJune 18, 02:08 AM • 41364 views
Zelensky canceled the press conference in Calgary and is returning to Kyiv02:35 AM • 15678 views
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 2104:45 AM • 48716 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 101882 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 330131 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 370098 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 375361 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 445143 views
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 65881 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 126197 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 138818 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 198834 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118750 views
In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian strike on a multi-story building has increased to 19, with a total of 24 dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

Another body was recovered from the rubble. The total number of deaths as a result of the night attack on Kyiv on June 17 has risen to 24, with another 134 injured.

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian strike on a multi-story building has increased to 19, with a total of 24 dead

The body of another person was recovered from under the rubble of a multi-story building destroyed by a Russian strike in Kyiv - the number of victims here has risen to 19, bringing the total number of deaths as a result of the enemy attack to 24, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike on a 9-story building in the Solomyanskyi district has risen to 19 - another body was recovered from under the rubble. In total, 24 people died in the capital after the Russian attack on the night of June 17, and another 134 were injured

- the State Emergency Service reported on social networks.

Rescuers, as indicated, have been working non-stop at the scene of the tragedy for the second day: they continue to clear the rubble and search for people.

June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack18.06.25, 06:00 • 28225 views

Julia Shramko

