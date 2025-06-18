In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian strike on a multi-story building has increased to 19, with a total of 24 dead

The body of another person was recovered from under the rubble of a multi-story building destroyed by a Russian strike in Kyiv - the number of victims here has risen to 19, bringing the total number of deaths as a result of the enemy attack to 24, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Rescuers, as indicated, have been working non-stop at the scene of the tragedy for the second day: they continue to clear the rubble and search for people.

June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack