In Kyiv, the enemy damaged power grids with a night strike, but power has already been restored to all homes - DTEK

In Kyiv, electrical networks were damaged due to a night enemy attack, power has already been restored to all affected homes, reported DTEK energy company, which provides services in the region, writes UNN.

Electrical networks were affected, "including one of the transformer points," DTEK clarified.

It is noted that "during the night, energy workers restored electricity to over 300 homes using backup schemes."

"Currently, all homes have power," the company emphasized.

Work on restoring the damaged equipment, as indicated, is ongoing.

