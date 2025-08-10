$41.460.00
August 10, 08:18 AM
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
In Kyiv, streets will be partially closed until the end of August: map and all details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1180 views

In Kyiv, from August 11 to 31, traffic will be partially restricted on Maksym Kryvonos Street due to repair work. Road workers of KP SHEU Solomianskyi District will begin repairs on the section from Preobrazhenska Street to Valeriy Lobanovskyi Avenue.

In Kyiv, from August 11 to 31, traffic will be partially restricted on Maksym Kryvonos Street. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official portal of Kyiv.

Details

As stated by "Kyivavtodor", road workers of KP SHEU of Solomyanskyi district will begin repairs on the section from Preobrazhenska Street to Valeriy Lobanovskyi Avenue.

The municipal corporation "Kyivavtodor" apologized for the temporary inconvenience and published a map of repair works on Lobanovskyi Avenue, Maksym Kryvonos and Preobrazhenska streets.

Recall

On August 6, Kyiv received half a month's worth of precipitation, which caused problems with passage on a number of streets. 91 units of special equipment were involved to eliminate the consequences.

Due to heavy rain on August 6, traffic in Kyiv was temporarily blocked on several streets.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Kyiv