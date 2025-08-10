In Kyiv, streets will be partially closed until the end of August: map and all details

In Kyiv, from August 11 to 31, traffic will be partially restricted on Maksym Kryvonos Street. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official portal of Kyiv.

Details

As stated by "Kyivavtodor", road workers of KP SHEU of Solomyanskyi district will begin repairs on the section from Preobrazhenska Street to Valeriy Lobanovskyi Avenue.

The municipal corporation "Kyivavtodor" apologized for the temporary inconvenience and published a map of repair works on Lobanovskyi Avenue, Maksym Kryvonos and Preobrazhenska streets.

Recall

On August 6, Kyiv received half a month's worth of precipitation, which caused problems with passage on a number of streets. 91 units of special equipment were involved to eliminate the consequences.

Due to heavy rain on August 6, traffic in Kyiv was temporarily blocked on several streets.