In Kyiv, schools and kindergartens are temporarily merged to preserve in-person learning

In 5 districts of the capital, educational institutions are temporarily merged so that children can continue full-time education in institutions with proper conditions. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, the most difficult situation is in Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Pecherskyi districts. At the same time, in Obolonskyi, Podilskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts, heat supply in educational institutions is stable.

The need to merge educational institutions arose after another massive Russian attack on February 12, which damaged critical infrastructure facilities in the capital. Before that, 150 buildings of educational institutions were without heat supply, and after the shelling, another 165 were added. In total, 315 buildings remained without heating - more than 30% of the total number of educational institutions in the city, including 163 kindergartens and 141 schools. - noted the Kyiv City State Administration.

Educational institutions are temporarily merged to preserve the full-time format of education in safe conditions. For example, in Gymnasium No. 11, which is a stronghold of invincibility, a mobile boiler house operates, so students of primary school No. 103 were placed in its premises. The same practice was applied in Lyceum No. 141 "Educational Resources and Technological Training", where children of primary school No. 182 study.

In addition, almost 40 pupils of kindergarten No. 44 are temporarily located in the premises of kindergarten No. 559.

Recall

From February 2, general educational institutions in Kyiv resumed classes. The format was determined by schools individually, taking into account safety and conditions.