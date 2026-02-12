In Kyiv region, searches for a driver who fell through the ice while drifting have been ongoing for a week - SES

In the Kyiv region, for a week now, rescuers have been searching for a driver who fell through the ice while "drifting" on a reservoir near Lebedivka. Rescuers are working in icy water and limited visibility, but so far without success. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Rescuers note that the diving unit of the State Emergency Service inspects the water area meter by meter every day. The search is carried out in extremely difficult conditions - with multiple dives into icy water, at low air temperatures and limited visibility.

Currently, specialists have inspected about 50 thousand square meters of water surface, but the search operations have not yet yielded results.

This tragedy is a terrible reminder of the danger of being on the ice, especially during so-called "drifting." Seemingly thin ice cannot withstand the weight of a car, and risky entertainment can cost a life. No emotions or adrenaline are worth a human life. Take care of yourselves - added the State Emergency Service.

On February 5, in the Kyiv region, a UAZ car with two men fell through the ice on the bypass canal near the village of Lebedivka. The body of one man, born in 1971, was recovered, and the search for the second continues in difficult conditions.