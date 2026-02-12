In Kyiv region, searches for a driver who fell through the ice while drifting have been ongoing for a week - SES

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
02:09 PM • 4042 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 9330 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 12089 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 15875 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 18892 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 26689 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 72925 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 48436 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 58575 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 45758 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.3m/s
90%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers expand land allocation program in Crimea for war participants - CPDFebruary 12, 05:44 AM • 10292 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideoFebruary 12, 08:05 AM • 18466 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CASFebruary 12, 08:19 AM • 22982 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 34229 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 19951 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 20077 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 69080 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 61602 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 63741 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 72280 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 3226 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 5326 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 34324 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 34668 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 36253 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Series
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

In Kyiv region, searches for a driver who fell through the ice while drifting have been ongoing for a week - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

In Kyiv region, a driver who fell through the ice while drifting near Lebedivka has been sought for a week. Rescuers have surveyed 50,000 square meters of water surface, but the searches have so far been unsuccessful.

In Kyiv region, searches for a driver who fell through the ice while drifting have been ongoing for a week - SES

In the Kyiv region, for a week now, rescuers have been searching for a driver who fell through the ice while "drifting" on a reservoir near Lebedivka. Rescuers are working in icy water and limited visibility, but so far without success. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Rescuers note that the diving unit of the State Emergency Service inspects the water area meter by meter every day. The search is carried out in extremely difficult conditions - with multiple dives into icy water, at low air temperatures and limited visibility.

Currently, specialists have inspected about 50 thousand square meters of water surface, but the search operations have not yet yielded results.

This tragedy is a terrible reminder of the danger of being on the ice, especially during so-called "drifting." Seemingly thin ice cannot withstand the weight of a car, and risky entertainment can cost a life. No emotions or adrenaline are worth a human life. Take care of yourselves

- added the State Emergency Service.

Recall

On February 5, in the Kyiv region, a UAZ car with two men fell through the ice on the bypass canal near the village of Lebedivka. The body of one man, born in 1971, was recovered, and the search for the second continues in difficult conditions.

Olga Rozgon

Society
Village
Frosts in Ukraine
Road traffic accident
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine