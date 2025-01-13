In Kyiv region houses with a dormitory and a hospital were damaged by Russian drones during a night attack

Russian troops once again attacked Kyiv region with drones at night, damaging residential buildings, a dormitory, a hospital, an ambulance, according to the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk and the regional police department on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy does not stop attacking Kyiv region with UAVs. The alert lasted almost 5 hours in the evening and at night. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed," Kalashnyk said.

According to him, there were no casualties among the population, and no hits to residential or critical infrastructure were made.

"Four private houses, a dormitory and a medical facility were damaged as a result of the falling debris of the downed targets in one of the settlements. The damage was minor: windows were smashed and facades were cut. Three cars and an ambulance were also damaged," noted Kalashnyk.

The Kyiv regional police confirmed that "as of 9:00 a.m., four private houses, a fence, a dormitory, a hospital building, and four vehicles, including an ambulance, were damaged by falling debris," and showed the aftermath.

78 out of 110 drones were shot down over Ukraine during a night attack by Russia